Before the US presidential election, Sacha Baron Cohen is back with his original mockumentary comedy, Borat 2. The sequel is released 14 years after Cohen's first and is getting all the love from fans and critics alike.

Borat subsequent movie film also known as Borat 2, is an American mockumentary comedy film written and starring Sacha Baron Cohen. The movie shows Cohen as a Kazakhstani television personality Borat Sagdiyev, who was introduced in Da Ali G Show and F2F.

Borat 2 features Borat's journey to the United States of America from Kazakhstan amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 US presidential election. The film also features Maria Bakalova as Tutar Sagdiyev, Borat's teenage daughter, Dani Popescu as Kazakhstan leader, and others. The movie also shows Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and a Holocaust survivor as themselves without their prior knowledge.

When the first Borat movie was released in 2006, people were less aware of several political scenarios. That generation had not witnessed mass protests, a shift in the political environment, and a pandemic that would almost destroy the world's economy.

Now that we have are facing COVID-19, Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat 2 feels more real and authenticate, which somehow feels wrong. The actor goes miles and beyond to talk about racism and prejudices, and that too with great confidence.

The movie currently holds an 83 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "Fourteen years after his last theatrical outing, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided—or outright repugnant—corners of American culture."

Borot 2 Movie Controversy

Borat 2 movie's creators were sued for fraud following an interview with Holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans. Evan passed away before the movie was released; however, her kin brought the lawsuit alleging that she did not sign any consent to the commercial use.

In addition to this, US President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is also under media scrutiny for a scene in Borat 2 where he appears to undo his trousers in a hotel room. Rudy Giuliani has denied the allegations and responded he was trying to tuck-in his shirt.

At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate," Giuliani tweeted. "If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise, he is a stone-cold liar."