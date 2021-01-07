Donald Trump has been blocked from using social media platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram after he extended support to people who attacked the US Capitol. In a social media message to protestors, Donald Trump said, ''I Love You'', before requesting them to go home. Trump also repeated claims about the alleged election fraud on his social media platforms.

Violation of Civic Integrity Policy

After locking Donald Trump's profile, Twitter made it clear that the activities of the president are violating the Civic Integrity Policy of the social media platform. The company added that Trump's account will remain locked unless the tweets get removed. The social media giant also warned that Donald Trump's account will get suspended permanently if he continues to violate policies in the future.

Political experts believe that Donald Trump's days on Twitter are numbered, as the president is known for not paying much attention to Twitter's community guidelines.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Facebook and Instagram too banned Donald Trump

In the meantime, Facebook has banned Donald Trump for 24 hours, stating that Donald Trump's recent comments and posts are igniting violence rather than diminishing it. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," said Facebook.

Instagram has also locked Donald Trump's profile for 24 hours. Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed it and revealed that the president has been banned for community policy violations.

The unexpected US capitol attack by supporters of Donald Trump has led to the death of a woman, and the protestors clashed with the police team gathered in the area. The violence also brought a halt to the congressional debate over Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

Before the violence, Donald Trump has told his supporters that the election had been stolen by Democrats. Even amid ongoing violence, Trump repeated his claims, and called the people who stormed the Capitol ''patriots''.