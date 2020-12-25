Critics can say what they will, but when the noise of opinions and ideologies finally dies down, will it dawn upon every one that Donald Trump has in fact been a telling President. Controversial yes, but consequential too. It was exactly on January 20, 2017, Trump assumed office as the 45th President of the United States. Looking back, it's been an eventful, accomplished four years.

The Space Force

Almost every president assumes office with a few projects quite close to their heart. It wouldn't be wrong to say, that Space Force was one such to Donald Trump. Finally, his wish became a reality when Congress passed $738 billion military bill a few days before Christmas and thus established the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces ---the Space Force.

The first new military service, since the US Air Force was created in 1947, is tasked with protecting the US military's assets in space. In January this year, the President revealed the official logo for the Space Force, in a tweet.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military," he posted with pride beaming out of 240 characters.

The Tax Reforms

It requires much more than mere authority to bring about sweeping changes to America's tax code. It requires intent, conviction and courage, probably in the same order for any fundamental overhaul.

Republican Tax Bill, Trump's signature legislative achievement brought about that overhaul. At the time, Trump knew he'd be putting himself on a public pedestal, open for economists and analysts to comment on. But he had to walk the walk and among other changes introduced by the bill, Corporate Tax Rate was permanently slashed from 35 % to 21%. There's no denying the effect it has had and will have on businesses, productivity, economy and employment.

As posted by Mike Pence, recently "Three years ago today the HISTORIC Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law, putting more money back in the pockets of hard-working Americans all across the country."

Landmark Justice Reforms

It was December 2018 that Trump signed the First Step Action into law. As a result of which, several reforms in the criminal justice system were initiated. It was also an important step forward towards ending mass incarceration.

In fact, First Step Action is the first major legislative win in decades that addressed mass incarceration at the federal level. The Bureau of Prisons was also asked to improve and advance its rehabilitation programs.

This landmark legislation will give countless current and former prisoners a second chance at life and a new opportunity to contribute to their communities, their states, and their nations," said Trump at 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act celebration. He also announced that there would be a Second Step Act focusing on easing employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people.

The Diplomatic breakthroughs

It was in January of 2020 that Trump presented his Middle East peace plan and come September UAE and Israel were signing the US-brokered peace deal at the White House.

Simultaneously, Israel and the Gulf State of Bahrain also reached a landmark deal to fully normalise their relations with each other.

The second Arab country to make a peace deal with Israel in 30 days," announced President Trump via Twitter.

Who could deny this was a diplomatic breakthrough. It was not just international acclaim but the peace deals got also fetched him the much-deserved nominations for Nobel Peace Prize. The detractors were left dry, speechless and scrambling for issues to take the limelight away from Trump. President also posted on Twitter a copy of the joint statement between the three leaders.

After the UAE and Bahrain, the US under Trump engineered two more peace deals. With Sudan and the latest with Morocco. The President, earlier this month, announced Morocco had become the latest country to normalise relations with Israel. Four years ago, he had promised a peace deal and as he prepares to leave office, four countries have signed the deal. Making Trump single-handedly responsible for the big shift in Arab politics. For the better.

The end of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Defeating ISIS' Caliphate and killing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been no mean feat.

The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration," he remarked on the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump was certainly not alone in hailing the fall of Islamic State Caliphate in Syria, which was finally defeated in March 2019.

Deregulating America

Moving on, deregulation is yet another sweeping change introduced under Trump's presidency. His 225 executive orders for deregulation of controls, goes without saying, gave the impetus to the economy.

When it comes to two correlated checkboxes comprising international relations and diplomatic front, then throughout his tenure as the President, Donald Trump has been ready to both stick his neck and hold his hand out. Be it warning the world against China's intentions, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, or his exceptionally successful diplomatic ties with India. As we said, it's been an eventful, yet accomplished four years.

It's safe to say, Trump did make America great, in one way or the other.