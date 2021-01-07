US President Donald Trump's die-hard supporters clashed violently with local police and law enforcement officers Wednesday, sending the US Capitol campus into utter chaos and forcing the evacuation of lawmakers from the building.

Crowds waving "Trump" flags, "Stop the Steal!" signs with some of the members wearing capes who were gathering in the city over the last 24 hours broke through the security layers at the Capitol by early afternoon. Lawmakers inside the Chamber were told to wear gas masks and take the underground tunnels to safety.

Both chambers are now in recess. The Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.

"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told protesters at a rally today.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" Trump tweeted later.

