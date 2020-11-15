Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Jharkhand's people on its Statehood Day and also paid tributes to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister extended wishes for the happiness, prosperity and good health of people of Jharkhand on the occasion.
Birsa Munda a true 'messiah' of the poor
Modi also dubbed Birsa Munda a true 'messiah' of the poor, saying that "he struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited and deprived".
"Birsa Munda's contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen," the Prime Minister said.
"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people here happiness, prosperity and good health." said PM Modi
Facts about Birsa Munda:
- A century after Birsa Munda's death, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on his birth anniversary on November 15, 2000.'
- Born in 1875 in Ulihatu in then Bengal Presidency in Ranchi district of current Jharkhand stat.
- Birsa Munda from the Munda tribe had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising the tribals against the empire.
- The freedom fighter died in British custody at the age of 25 and attained a folk hero status.
- His portrait hangs in the Indian Parliament Museum.
- He is the only tribal leader to have been so honoured.