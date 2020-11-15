Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Jharkhand's people on its Statehood Day and also paid tributes to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister extended wishes for the happiness, prosperity and good health of people of Jharkhand on the occasion.

Birsa Munda a true 'messiah' of the poor

Modi also dubbed Birsa Munda a true 'messiah' of the poor, saying that "he struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited and deprived".

"Birsa Munda's contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen," the Prime Minister said.

"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people here happiness, prosperity and good health." said PM Modi

Facts about Birsa Munda: