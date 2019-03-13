A truck driver was beaten to death by an angry mob in the outskirts of Bengaluru after his vehicle ran over a six-year-old boy in Hebbagodi near Anekal on Sunday.

Radhe Shyam (24) hailed from Dhudhi town in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. He had recently come to the city and was working as a concrete mixer truck driver with a private firm.

Shyam had sustained serious injuries and was rushed by the police to Narayana Hrudayalaya Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre. He succumbed to injuries due to internal bleeding at around 6.40 pm.

According to the police, the accident happened at around 6 pm when Sadaf, a native of Hubbali who currently resides at Kammasandra, along with his son Aaraf and relative Reshma was travelling on a scooter at Vinayak Nagar main road.

Sadaf was changing lanes when he noticed a car. Shyam failed to see the car and ended up hitting the moped. Reshma and Arhaan were thrown away from the scooter and the truck ran over the kid.

Arhaan died on the spot and the truck driver was brutally assaulted by the bystanders. He was tied up and left on the roadside. Radhe Shyam's body was shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem. His parents have been informed about the events and are yet to arrive in Bengaluru.

The Hebbagodi police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of Shyam and have registered a suo motu case under sections 302, 149 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case of negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver.