A 21-year-old student has been arrested for masterminding the murder of rowdy Lakshmana in Bengaluru.

Varshini, a post-graduate student of Cambridge University, was arrested by Bengaluru Police along with her boyfriend Roopesh R alias Roopesh Gowda, also a rowdy sheeter. She is the daughter of Harish Sanjeeevappa alias "Moote Harish" and JD(S) leader Padma from Maddur in Mandya district.

The love triangle

Lakshmana and Varshini's parents were neighbours in Jnanajyothi Nagar in Bengaluru and often used to visit each other. It is also alleged that Harish was Lakshmana's benami, handling many of his properties. The gangster used to buy her clothes and give her money, but things changes when Varshini joined a dance class in Nagarbhavi, where Roopesh was teaching a few years ago.

Both Varshini and Roopesh had allegedly tried to elope twice. Their relation was not accepted by her parents and upset with their daughter's behaviour, they had sought Lakshmana's help to warn Roopesh. It was Lakshmana who asked her parents to send her abroad for further studies.

During this time, Lakshmana developed feelings towards Varshini, who was half his age. They used to have regular conversations over the phone and he used to shower her with gifts and money. Even after she went abroad, the gangster used to deposit lakhs of rupees in her bank account.

But all that was in vain as both the lovers kept in touch and were inseparable. As Varshini and Roopesh knew that till Lakshmana was alive he won't let them be together and will always be a barrier, they planned to eliminate him.

The master plan

Varshini and Roopesh plotted the murder of the gangster by hiring hitmen. Varshini had transferred more than Rs 1 lakh to Roppesh's account to hire contract killers.

Roopesh did thorough research on Lakshmana's rivals and learned that Raja alias "Cat Raja" and his team were planning to kill Lakshmana for the murder of their associate Krishnamurthy alias "Maccha".

Elimination

After getting in contact with the rival gang, the master plan was put into action. Varshini informed Lakshmana that she will be coming back to the city on March 7 and wanted to meet him.

Lakshmana had booked a hotel room and Varshini informed Roopesh about his movement. Roopesh passed the information to the rival gang.

On March 7, at around 12.30 pm, Lakshmana was murdered by the gang members who came in two cars near ISKCON temple at Mahalakshmi Layout and fled the scene.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested contract killer Hemanth Kumar alias "Hemi", Cat Raja (31), Madhukumar (21), Devaraj alias "Kariya" (24), Aloka (24) and Varunkumar (24).