After a long, long wait, we are back with your favourite TRP reports. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has released last week's data and you would be surprised to see where your top shows have landed. While few may be happy with the line-up, for majority, this would be a complete shocker. So, let's take a look at the TRP chart.

Anupamaa: Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show has emerged a winner ever since its first episode. Anupamaa has bagged the top spot in the list. The show which is an adaptation from a Bengali show, has been loved by one and all. The plot revolves around the life of a mother, who is often ignored and disrespected by the family. However, she continuously tries to fit in and stand up for herself. The show has managed to grab the top spot for the last several months now and with the solid plot-line there is no stopping it either. It has received 8657 impressions.

Kundali Bhagya: If there is another show which the audience just doesn't seem to have enough of, it has to be Kundali Bhagya. The show has been in the top list for several years now and still manages to impress. The show bagged the second spot this week with 7066 impressions.

Indian Idol 12: One of the most popular reality shows of all times, Indian Idol 12 has also managed to find a place in the list. Judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himmesh Reshammiya, the singing reality show has no dearth of soulful talented voices. The show has taken the third spot in the list with 6147 impressions, as per a Pinkvilla report.

Imlie: New show Imlie seems to have taken over the audience this week. The show, which has a very sweet and simple plot line, seems to have made a place for itself in the audience's hearts. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani, the show has taken the fourth spot with 5832 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The evergreen Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken the fifth spot this week with 5506 impressions.

Shows like Bigg Boss 14, Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin are also there in the top ten; but unlike their previous seasons, have not managed to feature in top five yet.