Even as fans continue to speculate regarding Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, another actress is set to take a break from the long-running show.

It was reported recently that Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter on the show, is expecting a baby. And now, the actress is set to go on maternity leave to welcome her first child, just like Disha did two years ago.

Priya has been active on social media and posting several pictures of her flaunting the baby bump. She is married to the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav RajdaI.

A few months ago, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the happy news along with a few pictures from her babymoon trip. "Ten little fingers, ten little toes..With love and grace, our family grows.. Cudnt be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami ," she wrote. In the pictures, pregnant Priya looked radiant as she posed with husband while holidaying in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Disha made a short appearance on the show a few weeks ago. Her entry was a smashing one and the viewership number escalated to such an extent that the show took the first spot in the TRP charts that week.

For those who came late, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and hasn't returned to work since then except for her recent appearance. Sometime ago, rumour had it that Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work for only four hours and for 15 days a month only. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike.