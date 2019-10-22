While viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) have been wanting to watch Disha Vakani aka Daya back on the show, it is apparently the actress's husband who is in no mood to let her join it again.

As reported, the makers of TMKOC have been leaving no stone unturned to get Disha back on the show, but her hubby does not show any signs of budging on his decision. According to Pinkvilla, the makers of the show are ready to make all necessary adjustments for Disha, and she too is eager to join it back.

Will Disha be ever back on TMKOC?

The makers have been trying their best to get Disha back on the show. They have been considerate enough to adjust as per her requirements but it looks like Disha's husband isn't convinced. Apart from other demands, the makers promised Disha that she can work only three hours a day and they will also provide her a separate nursery for the kid. However, her husband continues to say no. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out the modalities. Disha wants to return as she has been missing the character as much, however, it looks like there is still a lot of time to this, the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

Disha is missing from the show for around 2 years

Disha's character of Dayaben is highly popular and much loved by the audience. She has been away from the show for around two years since she had taken a maternity break.

Fans were excited as earlier there were rumours that Disha is all set to make a comeback on the show, but this latest development suggests the viewers will have to wait longer to see if she at all returns on TMKOC.

Meanwhile, the show has been one of the most popular TV comedy shows, raking in high TRP constantly. The makers are aware of the fact that Disha's return will ensure even better TRP for the show.