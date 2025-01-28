India's opening batter, Trisha Gongadi, has etched her name in the annals of the sport. She has become the first player to score a century in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. The 19-year-old right-handed opener achieved this feat during India's Super Six match against Scotland at Bayuemas Oval.

Gongadi's performance was a masterclass in aggressive batting. She reached the coveted three-figure mark off just 53 balls, remaining unbeaten on 110 off 59 balls. Her innings was adorned with 13 fours and four sixes, resulting in a formidable strike rate of 186.44.

Her contribution was instrumental in India's massive total of 208/1 in 20 overs. She was involved in a 147-run opening wicket partnership with G Kamalini, who scored a commendable 51 off 42 balls.

After Kamalini's departure, Gongadi continued her onslaught, building an unbeaten 61-run stand with Sanika Chalka, who remained not out on 29. Gongadi's century is not just a personal achievement but a significant milestone in the history of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

She has become the top scorer in the tournament, amassing 230 runs in five matches. This achievement is even more impressive considering that she also featured in India's title-winning campaign in the inaugural Women's U19 World Cup, where she scored 116 runs in seven matches.

The young Indian batter's performance has outshone other players in the tournament. England's Davina Sarah T Perrin, who holds the second place, has scored 131 runs from four matches.

Gongadi is now on the cusp of breaking another record. If she manages to score at least 68 runs in the upcoming matches for the Niki Prasad-led India team, she will surpass Shweta Sehrawat's record for the most runs in a single edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup. Sehrawat set the record during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, held in South Africa, where she played seven matches and accumulated 297 runs.

Gongadi's journey in this tournament has been a story of resilience and determination. After scoring just 4 runs in India's first match against West Indies on January 19, she bounced back with an unbeaten 27 in the second Group A match against Malaysia. In that game, India chased down the target of 32 runs. Gongadi continued her good form with 49 runs in the third match against Sri Lanka, and in the first Super Six match, she hit 40 runs, leading India to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. The Indian team, under the leadership of Niki Prasad, has been performing exceptionally well in the tournament. The defending champions are unbeaten and have already sealed a semi-final berth.