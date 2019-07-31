While most of the men from the Muslim community are unhappy with the Triple Talaq Bill, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

A week after the Lok Sabha gave its nod, the contentious bill was passed in the Upper House with 99 votes in favour and 84 against it. As per the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, the practice of instant divorce (oral talaq or talaq-e-biddat) is void and illegal. The bill criminalises it as a cognizable offence punishable with up to three years in jail.

Though many Muslim women celebrated the Triple Talaq Bill, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board tweeted, "Certainly, it's a black day in Indian democracy. Despite Indian Muslim women's opposition to the #TripleTalaqBill, the Modi led government passed the bill in both the lower house and the upper house. We on behalf of millions of women condemn this action."

On the other hand, filmmaker-turned-critic Kamaal R Khan, who is known for his absurd views, hailed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for passing the bill. He tweeted, "Congratulations to all the Indian Muslim women for #TripleTalaqBill which is passed by RS today. Credit goes to women like Shah Bano and many more, who are fighting since 1984. Thanks to @narendramodi Ji led NDA government for such a brave step."

KRK feels that this bill gives more power to Muslim women. He wrote, "This #TripleTalaqKaTheEnd will give power to Muslim girls to live with respect n dignity. Now girls are no more पैरों की जूती और बच्चें पैदा करने की मशीन! Now girls can't be forced to marry against their wish, neither forced to do ख़िदमत of their husbands. @narendramodi @AmitShah."

He also hurled his anger against other Muslim men. "50% uneducated Lukkha Muslim boys were getting married with the girls against their wish and then making their life hell with the power of #TripleTalaq! Today innocent girls got #TripleTalaqSeAzaadi because of brave decision of @narendramodi Ji and @AmitShah ji. Thank u so much," tweeted KRK.



The Deshdrohi actor boasts of having 5.2 million followers on Twitter. But most of his posts receive hate messages. However, many of his followers were happy with his series of positive tweets on the Triple Talaq Bill. Here is how his fans reacted to him.

MS @EngineerMs16

hi Dil hai kitne baar jitoge bhaiji? Sometimes your tweets are irritating and useless but sometimes you speak what everyone wants to say. This is the main reason why we always follow you and love you. We need more people like you from Muslim, who can speak truth freely.

RAHUL DEV KASHYAP @kashyaprahul7

Very good KRK first time aapka koi accha tweet dekha mene., good KRK for positive reaction about this bill.

Ssharma @Ssharma97541739

Wow, first time i agree with you, dekho gali dete dete, tonning milne lag gaye

Aditya vinesh @vineshadhi