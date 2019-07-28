Judgemental Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon has given a befitting reply to controversial film critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan after he made a sexist remark. The ashamed critic finally offered an apology to her.

On his Twitter page, KRK alleged that Kanika Dhillon is taking out sexual frustration through her films. Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "I was always thinking that why does so beautiful girl #KanikaDhillon talks so much about sex in her films? Because I saw her beautiful pics only. But then I got a chance to see her personally. And I came to know that she doesn't have any other option to get out her frustration."

KRK did not stop there as he alleged that Kanika Dhillon ended the careers of her husband Prakash Kovelamudi and Anushka Shetty with her flop movie Size Zero. He tweeted, "Kanika Dhillon wrote one Telugu film #SizeZero and finished her husband's career as a director in Telugu industry. Now even a junior actor doesn't want to work with him there. It was so big flop that Anushka Shetty's career also finished with that film only."

Kanika Dhillon, who is basking in the success of Judgemental Hai Kya, was furious to see KRK's sexist remarks and allegations of ending the careers of two people. What irked her the most was an article on krkboxoffice which claimed that she cheated on her husband Prakash Kovelamudi, who is the son of ace Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao.

Kanika Dhillon has now hit back with screenshots of KRK's tweet and the article and hit back both. The writer wrote, "He bullies ppl;attacks women,passes lewd sexist comments,indulges in slander.N v let him so he gets more obnoxious!Attack us-4 what?4 tryin 2 do R jobs!Yes I'm aWOMAN;I'm self made,I'm pretty n I have a VOICE! Hopefully oneday ull b man enuf 2deal wid it! @kamaalrkhan getwellsoon."

Many people replied to Kanika Dhillon and requested her not take KRK's words seriously as he is a senseless man. Probably after seeing the heavy criticism, Kamaal R Khan offered an apology to the scriptwriter. He tweeted, "I am sorry if I have hurt writer #KanikaDhillon Ji. She is right that she is doing her job and I am nobody to give her Gyaan!"