Tribhanga is a binge-worthy web series. There's no two ways about it. It's warm, fussy, emotional and most importantly, relatable. Tanvi Azmi as Nayantara, Kajol as Anuradha and Mithila Palkar as Masha are a deadly trio. The story revolves around the broken family and their emotional journey. Tanvi, whom we saw after a long time is as always a pro in delivering, Mithila is like a breath of fresh air onscreen. But, it's Kajol we are not too satisfied with.

For the 90s kids, Kajol is a legend. She is the most authentic actress there ever would be. Kajol, the lucky mascot for many in Bollywood, is known for turning anything she touches into gold. We remember her for her acting prowess in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Fanaa and many others. We have cried with her, laughed with her, realised how beautiful love is - with her. The Baazigar actress' emotional intensity, magnetic persona, immersive performances and the numerous awards she has won; stands as a testimony to the gifted star she is.

However, her recent choice of projects and acting has thrown us a bit off-guard. First it was Helicopter Eela and now, Tribhanga. Kajol not only seemed out of place in the two roles but out of depth too. Kajol is known for making characters believable. But she was too jumpy, too bubbly, too hyper and far from real in Tribhanga.

Even though her character somewhat demanded it, she could be blamed for turning a good role into a mere caricature. In fact, it would be an understatement if we say was borderline over-acting. We waited patiently to see the Kajol we have grown up watching, the Kajol we know. But, no.

Within the first few minutes into the series, Kajol seemed out-of-place. We felt she was trying too hard to fit in, to deliver. To be believed, to be relatable. And the more she did that, the more she drifted away from Anuradha. Though towards the end, she did channel her inner craft and poignance but, guess for us, the audience, it was too late by then. Many watched the series for Kajol and sadly, she just didn't belong in there.