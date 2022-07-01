Mild tremors were felt in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday morning, for the fifth time since last week.

First reported in Hassan last month, these tremors are repeatedly occurring in Karnataka districts.

This time, local people of Chembu, Peraje, Karike of Kodagu and Sullia, Sampaje and Kallugundi villages of Dakshina Kannada districts felt the tremors which lasted 4 to 5 seconds at 1.12 a.m. Panicked people rushed out their houses.

This was the fifth time the people of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada district border hilly areas experienced tremors this week. The people are worried as earth tremors in 2018 were followed by natural disasters in the forms of floods and landslides in the region.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has confirmed the earth tremors which took place three days ago as an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale.

Earlier, earth tremors were felt at multiple locations of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts on June 28 triggering panic among people of both the districts.

Prior to that, Hassandistrict witnessed similar tremors, blamed on possible mining operations. According to the villagers, they experienced tremors for 10 seconds at about 4.30 a.m. The vessels and other materials inside many houses fell down due to the impact.

The villagers of Bettasatanahalli, Halli Mysuru, Kallahalli, Dala Gowdanahalli, Dodda Kadanuru, Pooje Koppalu, Belawadi, Makavalli, Tejoor, Gohalli, Kurikavalu, Odanahalli, Niduvani, Chittanahalli Layout, Narasimhanayaka Nagara, Housing Board experienced the earth tremors.

The locals fear that the tremor was a result of the mining being done in the villages of Dodda Kadanur and Dala Gowdanahalli.

