Tremors were felt at multiple locations of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka on Tuesday morning triggering panic among the people.

The incident took place at 7.45 a.m. in the morning today and the people experienced the tremors for about 3 to 7 seconds. Many ran out of their houses in panic.

The tremors were felt in Karike, Peraje, Bhagamandala, Madikeri, Napoklu in Kodagu district and Sampaje, Goonadka, Guttigaaru near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

This is the third time they were experiencing the tremors in the last three days. The areas surrounding Sullia experienced the tremors for the second time.

The people of Sullia claimed to have heard a huge sound after which the vessels, furniture materials and roofing top sheets stated shaking. Three days ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the richter scale was reported in Sullia and surrounding areas.

Kodagu had experienced similar earth tremors in 2018. The district authorities and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) are looking into the issue.

On June 23rd, similar tremors were felt in Karnataka' Hassan district in the early hours triggering panic among people. The tremors were felt in the villages of Holenarasipur taluk. Houses and roads developed cracks and people ran out of their houses and were staying in the open space.

According to the villagers, they experienced tremors for 10 seconds at about 4.30 a.m. The vessels and other materials inside many houses fell down due to the impact.

The police and district authorities rushed to the spot and counselled the villagers. The locals fear that the tremor was a result of the mining being done in the villages of Dodda Kadanur and Dala Gowdanahalli.

