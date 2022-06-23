Tremors were felt in Karnataka' Hassan district in the early hours of Thursday triggering panic among people.

The tremors were felt in the villages of Holenarasipur taluk. Houses and roads developed cracks and people ran out of their houses and were staying in the open space.

According to the villagers, they experienced tremors for 10 seconds at about 4.30 a.m. The vessels and other materials inside many houses fell down due to the impact.

The villagers of Bettasatanahalli, Halli Mysuru, Kallahalli, Dala Gowdanahalli, Dodda Kadanuru, Pooje Koppalu, Belawadi, Makavalli, Tejoor, Gohalli, Kurikavalu, Odanahalli, Niduvani, Chittanahalli Layout, Narasimhanayaka Nagara, Housing Board experienced the earth tremors.

The police and district authorities rushed to the spot and counselled the villagers. The locals fear that the tremor was a result of the mining being done in the villages of Dodda Kadanur and Dala Gowdanahalli.

Further details are awaited.