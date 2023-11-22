Vicky Jain and Sana Khan have not had the best of equations inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. From seeming to be getting along well with one another to being at each other's throats, the Bigg Boss contestants have had quite a journey. Ankita too, has never got along well with renowned lawyer Sana Raees Khan. Amid all this, a video of Vicky Jain sitting with Sana, holding her hands has angered social media.

In the video, Vicky and Sana can be seen sitting together, holding each other's hands and talking. This has not gone down well with Ankita Lokhande fans and followers. Many have reacted to the video and slammed Vicky for reprimanding Ankita for her equation with Munawar or anyone else in the house.

"This is so wrong I feel sorry for Ankita," a user wrote. "Sana wants to grab attention in WKV.. the way she looked it's like she is checking whether camera is capturing or not!! Last efforts to stay in the BB!" another user commented. "Both must've been super sexually aroused here, doing it in front of the camera and behind the spouse in the same house, nothing is more exciting than this!! Tho I'm against affairs, who cares about marriage when both partners already dated multiple partners haha," was one more comment.

"Holding hands can sometimes just be platonic affection, but this isnt even that. this is full on flirty playing around. Manku se pitne wale hai Vicky Bhaiyya. Gayi aadhi property," a comment read. "I hope this footage gets shown to the housemates on WKV. everyone deserves to know what their dear leader Vicky bhaiya is capable of," another comment read.