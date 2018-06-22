SA Chandrasekar's Traffic Ramaswamy tells the story of an activist of the same name. The Tamil movie is about the journey of a man, who took courageous stands against the flaws in the system even at the cost of physical attacks and death threats.

Traffic Ramaswamy is an 84-year old public interest litigator and social activist from Tamil Nadu. He earned the prefix for volunteering as a traffic policeman, highlighting the issues pertaining to traffic. Any issue bothering public never failed to get his attention and he fought the issues single-handedly through the PILs.

He was physically assaulted on numerous of occasions and once even in the premises of Madras High Court. It is said that the activist has filed the maximum number of cases at Madras High Court in the state.

In his long battle with the system, Ramaswamy has tasted success in many issues and notably when he filed a PIL on banning motorised fish carts.

His inspiring journey is brought to on-screen by Vicky, who has cast his mentor SA Chandrasekar in the titular role. Prakash Raj, Ambika, Manobala, RK Suresh and many others are in the cast. Actress Rohini has enacted the role of Ramaswamy's wife.

Seeman, Khushboo, Vijay Anthony, Sundar and Kasturi have done special appearances in Traffic Ramaswamy. The movie has Balamurali Balu's music, Kugan S Palani's cinematography and Prabaahar's editing.

