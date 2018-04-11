Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has slammed the incident in which a cop was attacked apparently by a supporter of Seeman's political party Naam Tamilar Katchi. The actor has called for "stringent laws" to punish the miscreants.

"The worst form of violence in law and order situation is attack on uniformed personnel on duty.This form of violence has to be tackled immediately as it poses grave danger to our country. We need more stringent laws to punish the perpetrators of attack on police personnel on duty," Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter.

A video of the man beating up a cop had surfaced online and triggered outrage among netizens. Director-turned-politician Seeman was also seen in the clip.

It may be recalled that Seeman had earlier opposed the entry of Rajinikanth into politics on the grounds that he was not a Tamilan. He had claimed that Rajini was unfit to rule Tamil Nadu. The superstar had not responded to his comments.

Seeman and many political parties in Tamil Nadu have been protesting against Narendra Modi government's delay in constituting the Cauvery Management Board and demanding a ban on the Indian Premier League matches in Chennai.

Rajinikanth had not asked for a ban on the matches but wanted the players from Chennai Super Kings to wear a black badge as a mark of protest against the central government.

