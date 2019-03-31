A Delhi traffic inspector has been arrested for killing a 32-year-old woman and her boyfriend. The accused, Dinesh Kumar, told the police that he was in a relationship with Preeti for 12 years. When Dinesh proposed to her, she rejected his proposal and told him that she wanted to marry Annu Chauhan. The police said that Dinesh was Preeti's relative.

In a fit of rage, Dinesh shot Preeti and Annu Chauhan with his service pistol when the duo was leaving a temple. They succumbed to their injuries immediately, reports Times of India. Dinesh shot at each of them three times. After killing them, he dumped his pistol along with the shell casings in the scene of the crime. He also abandoned the Swift DZire he and his accomplice came in.

"The accused has told us during questioning that he killed the woman and her friend because she had been ignoring him for some time and had even changed her phone number so that the traffic sub-inspector could not contact her. What angered him all the more was that the woman was going to get engaged to another man," Upender Kumar, Ghaziabad's SSP was quoted as saying by TOI.

Preeti and Annu, who was from Uttarakhand, were in a relationship for three years. They were shot dead just days before their engagement. Annu was running a glass shop in Ghaziabad while Preeti worked in a private school in Indirapuram.

Kumar went on to explain the events on the might of March 25, Monday. He said, "On March 25, Dinesh finished his night duty around 8 am, reached the woman's house in Ghaziabad along with Pintu and waited in a car. When Preeti went to the temple along with Annu, they followed them. Dinesh confronted the couple when they came out of the temple. He repeatedly asked Preeti to sever ties with Annu, but the woman kept refusing. Angry, Dinesh shot both of them with his revolver and fled the spot."