In yet another case of complete disregard for humanity, a man in Ghaziabad attacked a man and dragged him for almost 2 kilometres on the bonnet of his car. A video of this has been shared by a news agency on its Twitter handle.

In the video, one can see that a driver of a car refuses to comply. He instead drives the car towards the man. To save himself, the man jumps on to the car's bonnet and holds it tightly. Without caring for the man's life and safety, the driver continues to drive his car for kilometres.

Watch the crazy video here.

#WATCH In a shocking case of road rage seen in Ghaziabad, driver of a car drove for almost 2 kilometers with a man clinging on to the car bonnet. The driver was later arrested by Police (6.3.19) (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/hocrDi7qgg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2019

The incident reportedly happed on Wednesday, March 6 in Ghaziabad. The car was finally stopped and the man escaped unhurt. Police have arrested the driver and seized the car.