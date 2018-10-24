Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' has recently uploaded a video that shows a strange structure in the snows of Antarctica. The YouTube channel reveals that the alleged UFO was detected with the help of Google Earth in the Queen Maud region. As per UFOmania, the object may have been buried in the ground for hundreds of thousands of years, and now, its shape has started to emerge out from the ice.

The unidentified object seems to be 107 meters long, and it is more than 74 meters wide. Upon closer analysis, the conspiracy theory channel reveals that the alleged UFO is not consistent with the surroundings.

Alien UFO or natural formation

The video of the strange finding soon went viral, and it has already racked up more than 12,000 views on YouTube. Most of the viewers who watched the video assured that this bizarre structure is actually an alien spaceship which might have crashed landed in Antarctica in the ancient days.

"There probably was ancient civilizations that lived in Antarctica before it was covered with snow. So much we don't know about our own planet, yet we are desperately trying to find other planets to colonize. Makes you think they know something that's going to happen that they aren't telling us," commented Sevyn7up, a YouTube user.

Some other viewers claimed that these triangular objects are not alien UFOs from deep space, but the alleged TR-3B military crafts developed by the United States Air Force during the time of the Gulf War.

"They are our TR-3B Crafts. We've had them for a long time now. They are seen all over now as we don't try to hide them anymore. It's our newest craft that were trying to keep a secret," commented Roger Warrington.

However, a certain section of viewers is not convinced about the alien and TR-3B angle put forward by conspiracy theorists. As per these skeptics, the triangular shape spotted on Google Earth is actually a mountain peak, and the particular capability of the human brain called pareidolia is compelling people to imagine it as a UFO.

"There's no evidence showing a craft is there. You can't look at every similar to the triangle shaped thing in a landscape full of triangularly shaped mountains with ice on them. Once the ice and snow melt on one side it could easily make this shape and honestly, that's what it looks like," commented Truth Beyond Phenomenon, another YouTuber.

The mysterious case happened in Argentina

The news of the new sighting came just hours after an alleged UFO landing evidence was spotted as marks of snow in Argentina. Interestingly, the marks spotted in Argentina looked very fresh, and there were no footprints in the surrounding snow.

The strange markings on the snow were originally spotted by a man named Rodrigo in a small village named Moquehue. While talking with Argentinian newspaper LM Neuquén, Rodrigo revealed that he has never seen such mysterious marks in the future, and suggested that it could be an irrefutable proof of alien existence.