Alien hunters are all in a state of ecstasy after a man named Rodrigo spotted strange marks on snow in Argentina. The marks literally looked like landing prints left by a flying vehicle, and many people have started arguing that a UFO might have visited Moquehue, the small Argentinian village.

Interestingly, the newly spotted marks look very fresh, and there are no footprints in the surrounding snow.

As the pictures of the landing pad went viral, many UFO buffs argued that alien life a reality, and these extraterrestrial beings used to visit earth secretly. In the meantime, a section of local residents claimed that drawings similar in their size and perfection were found a kilometre distant from the site.

"Their size and perfection were striking. I'd never seen anything like them. I was surprised that there were no footprints nearby. This is an area that is rarely visited. I believe UFOs exist. Perhaps it was them," Rodrigo told Argentinian newspaper LM Neuquén.

This is not the first time that UFO reports are coming out from Argentina. Some months back, a Swiss man named Werner Jaisli revealed that he has built a monument-like UFO landing pad in the wilderness of Argentina. The man also claimed that he has developed the landing pad upon request from advanced aliens.

Interestingly, the strange monument made up of white and brown rocks placed in the shape of an 'ovniport' can be easily seen from the skies. Werner Jaisli believes that aliens will land on this pad one day or the other.

"They landed about 100 meters above our heads and projected on us a beam of light that made us both see their own brightness. The funny thing is that it did not affect our vision. Something began to bubble through my brain: it was an order. They asked me telepathically to build the airport," Jaisli told Argentinian newspaper El Tribuno.