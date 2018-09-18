Tovino Thomas, the stylish star in Mollywood is now enjoying the success of his recent release 'Theevandi'.

The film which hit the theatres on September 7 has already emerged as a blockbuster, and most of the theatres are conducting extra shows to overcome the increased rush.

The latest news about the actor is regarding a movie which he signed recently. The film titled 'Kalki' will feature Tovino playing the role of a police officer, and it seems the actor is following the footsteps of Mammootty and Suresh Gopi, the superstars who gave the audiences memorable police roles in the past.

A mass masala entertainer in the making

It should be noted that Tovino is playing the role of a cop for the second time in his career. In the Prithviraj starrer 'Ezra', Tovino had done a cameo role as a police officer, and his performance was well-received by critics and audiences alike.

'Kalki' is expected to be a mass masala entertainer, and for the first time, Tovino is becoming a part of such a project. This upcoming movie is directed by Praveen Prabharam who had previously worked as an associate director in Dulquer Salman's 'Second Show' and chief associate director in Tovino's recent release 'Theevandi'.

Kalki: The tale of a destructive police officer

In a recent talk with the Times of India, Praveen revealed some exclusive details about 'Kalki'. The director told TOI that Tovino's role in 'Kalki' will be very similar to that of the character which Mammootty portrayed in 'Inspector Balram.'

"His role is similar to Mammootty's Inspector Balram that has a cult following. He will be seen throughout the movie as a cop. However, it doesn't deal with investigations or anything, but about a few incidents that happen in a place," said Praveen.

The director also revealed that the character traits of Tovino in the movie have similarities with Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology.