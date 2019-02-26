Director Indra Kumar's multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal has been raking in moolah with its 'Paisa Vasool' run at the Indian box office and showing no signs of slowing down despite having Gully Boy parallelly running in theatres across the country.

Total Dhamaal has had a fantastic first weekend by earning over Rs 60 crore at the ticket window. The movie maintained its strong hold on Monday as well witnessing the predictable 45-50 per cent drop on the working day. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani and Esha Gupta.

The movie enjoyed a good occupancy on Monday and also witnessed good growth in the evening shows. It collected Rs 8.50 crore (approximately) on day 4, according to early estimates. Total Dhamaal has been released across 3,700 screens in India and going by its current pace, it looks like it will cross Rs 100 crore mark in its first week itself.

Total Dhamaal may have failed to impress the critics but it has surely managed to tickle the funny bones of the audience and the movie's box office collection are nothing but a reflection of audience's love and affection.

Though Ajay Devgn's film is facing competition with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal is all set to emerge as a clear winner being a solo release at the box office.