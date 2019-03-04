There's no stopping Total Dhamaal at the box office. Director Indra Kumar's multi-starrer adventure comedy is not only dominating the Indian box office and overseas as well. The movie has earned over Rs 175 crore worldwide in just 11 days of its release.

Sab Groups, who have jointly produced Total Dhamaal with Ajay Devgn, Fox Star Studios, Ashok Thakeria and Anand Pandit, shared the worldwide figures of the film and gave a loud shout on Instagram. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta in prominent roles.

Released across 3,700 screens in India, Total Dhamaal had taken to a fabulous start at the ticket window and had earned Rs 16.50 crore on the first day of release. The movie witnessed huge growth on its opening weekend and zoomed past Rs 60 crore mark. In the first week, the movie had earned Rs 94.55 crore and was just inches closer to cross Rs 100 crore mark.

The Ajay Devgn starrer remained strong on its second Friday as well and picked up pace on its second Saturday and Sunday ending its second weekend collection on a great note. The movie collected Rs 23.22 crore in its second weekend taking its total collection from the domestic box office to Rs 117.77 crore.

Going by its current pace, it looks like Total Dhamaal will easily surpass Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of its second week.