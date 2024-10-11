There's no doubt that Tollywood is home to many talented actresses who have made their mark even across India. Mainly heroines like Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have proven their talent in multiple languages. Besides their popularity, many fans wonder how much these actresses earn for their films. Here's a look at the top seven highest-paid Telugu actresses and their earnings per movie.

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara often referred to as the "Lady Superstar" is the highest-paid actress in Telugu cinema. With a career spanning over two decades, she charges between ₹13 to ₹15 crores for each film. She began her journey in the industry with the Malayalam movie Manasinakkare alongside Jayaram. Since then, she has appeared in several Telugu hits including Dubai Seenu, Yogi, Tulasi and Anjaneyulu.

2. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha has starred in many super-hit Telugu films such as Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Athadu. Trisha reportedly charges between ₹4 to ₹6 crores per film.

3. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is another popular actress in Tollywood. With a career that spans nearly twenty years, she has garnered a huge fan following and is known for her versatile roles. As of 2023, Anushka is reported to earn between ₹4 to ₹7 crores per movie. She was last seen in the romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and her upcoming project includes her debut in Malayalam cinema with Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer where she will share the screen with actors like Jayasurya and Prabhu Deva.

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has made a name for herself in both the South as well as Bollywood industries. Currently, she charges around ₹5 crores per film. Some of her notable works include F3: Fun and Frustration, Acharya and Rangasthalam. She is also set to star in the highly anticipated film Thalapathy 69 with Thalapathy Vijay.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her charm and talent, ranks next on the list. She is reported to charge between ₹3 to ₹4 crores per film. She was recently seen in the film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and in Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun.

6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in 2010 with the film Ye Maaya Chesave and she became a sensational actress. Samantha reportedly charges around ₹3 to ₹5 crores per film. Despite taking a break from acting due to health concerns, she is set to return to the screen with Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She also announced a new Telugu film titled Bangaram on her birthday this year.

7. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is another successful actress who has made her mark across various film industries. She is recognized as one of the highest-paid actresses and was the first Indian actress to have a wax figure in Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Kajal reportedly charges around ₹2 crores per film.