Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been ruling the big screen in the South for more than a decade, seems to be focusing on her career in Bollywood. It is reported that following advice from Bollywood filmmakers, she is making strategic choices in her film roles. A source reveals that Samantha was advised against performing special dance numbers like Oo Antava... from Pushpa: The Rise. When approached for a similar song in Pushpa: The Rule she cited scheduling conflicts as a reason to decline the offer.

It is also reported that Bollywood directors working with Samantha have suggested she focus on heroine-centric roles to maintain her brand value and charisma. They believe that Samantha's involvement in some strong roles can help her establish a stronger presence in Bollywood. While Samantha knows the potential of an exciting item song she is cautious about choosing projects that offer substantial roles over chart-topping dance numbers.

Despite the success of her colleague Tamannaah Bhatia in item songs, Samantha is prioritizing roles that allow her to show more of her acting skills. She has declined offers of over Rs 3 crore for item songs choosing instead to focus on projects that enhance her career in Bollywood. One such project is the series Honey Bunny and another with family mam directors Raj and DK that could help her gain more recognition in the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also venturing into more female-oriented films. She recently launched a film titled Bangaram in which she plays a strong lead role. As Samantha plans to get stardom in Bollywood the actress seems to continue to make calculated decisions about her career, particularly in the Hindi film industry.

With many projects in the pipeline, Samantha is set to make a mark in Bollywood while maintaining her status as a top actress in Tollywood.