The Bridgerton fever has gripped one and all! And this time, the Bridgerton has got a south Indian touch too! As the third season of the popular Netflix show is gaining worldwide praise, a digital artist took to social media to give our south Indian actresses a royal Bridgerton touch. From Samantha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nayanthara to Kajal Aggarwal; the artist has surprised everyone with his realistic AI pictures. Let's take a look.

Sobhita, who has been one of OTT's favourite faces, often makes news for her proximity with Naga Chaitanya. The two have often been spotted holidaying together but have chosen to remain mum on the topic of their relationship. Sobhita, in an interview, had said that her agent tells her she doesn't come across as someone fans can relate to.

Sobhita on low fan following

"My agent tells me I come across as unrelatable because I am too artsy and sardonic for the masses. I think I'm very mainstream by my standards. I know I don't have crazy numbers like my peers, but I'm happy that the people who follow me have this sense of loyalty. They don't engage with my content only when I post aesthetically pleasing selfies. They're just as receptive towards my ramblings about, say, a random podcast I'm obsessing over," she once told Vogue in an interview.

Samantha on taking a break

Another southern star who always remains in the news is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress made a phenomenal OTT debut with The Family Man season 2 and ever since, she hasn't looked back. Currently battling myositis, Samantha's kitty is quite full. Samantha also took a break from professional commitments to focus on her mental and physical health.

"I've had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I've always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them – not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix," she said in an interview with Femina.