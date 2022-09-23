After taking over Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken over Bollywood too. With her fierce performance in The Family Man 2, Samantha has made the Hindi audience take notice of her. With producers lining up to sign her and the diva knows as the next big thing in Bollywood, things have been looking up and happening in her professional life.

Samantha ready for love again?

And, the latest we hear is that the actress is also ready to come out of the shackles of what happened in her personal life. Samantha, we hear, is now ready to accept love in her life again. If you remember, it was on Koffee with Karan that Samantha had declared she wasn't open to dating or marriage. However, it was her meeting with Sadh Guru that might have made her change her heart and mind.

As per a report in Cine Josh, Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev has convinced her to be open to the idea of love and marriage. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. The two have often been spotted together and the rumours of them being a couple has spread like wildfire.

Nagarjuna on Samantha - Naga separation

Nagarjuna had recently said in an interview that whatever happened in Naga's life was unfortunate. "He is happy, that's all I see. That's good enough for me. It's an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can't keep moping about it. It's gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody's life," he told Pinkvilla.

Samantha and Naga had taken to social media to break the news of their separation. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay (Chaitanya) and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."