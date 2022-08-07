Actor Naga Chaitanya has said that he has immense respect for his ex-wife and actress Samantha. The couple ended their marriage, last year.

There will Always Be Great Respect for Sam

In an interview with a Bollywood website, Chai claimed that she looks up to what she is doing. "We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it," Pinkvilla quoted him as saying.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were good friends for years after making their acting debut with Yee Maaya Chesaave. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2017 after getting approval from both their families. Sam's Announcement, Unfortunately, they decided to end their marriage four years later.

Parted Ways

Last year, they decided to end their four-year marriage. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," Samantha confirmed, putting an end to the rumours around troubles in her marriage.

Samantha on Separation

Samantha, on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, was asked by the host whether she and Chai were amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."

Coming to Chaitanya, he spoke about his rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan earlier this week. Responding to the speculation, he said, "I'm just gonna smile,"