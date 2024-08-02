And the wait is over, Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date for the Indian sister series to Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead as spy agents.

Samantha, Varun Dhawan perform high-adrenaline stunts, sling guns

Varun and Samantha fight the enemies, they are on a mission followed by high-octane action sequences. They sling guns, beat the goons, and save kids. However, the modernized version of Raat Baaki plays in the background. That catches the netizens' attention.

The teaser was dropped on Thursday in Mumbai in the presence of the Starcast. A section of netizens loved the teaser, while some were upset that they shouldn't have recreated the song.

About Priyanka Chopra's season

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off of the original Citadel series, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Amazon Prime Video had previously announced that the spin-offs of the original series will be set in India, Spain, Italy and Mexico with Priyanka's show being the anchor point of all these shows. The Indian spin-off is the first one to be released.

The Citadel, series wasn't received well and got negative reviews. The show was promoted all over the world by its lead stars but failed miserably. Despite this, the show was renewed for a second season.

The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and will be dropped on October 10, 2024.

Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun and Samantha will be dropped on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.