Badshah of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his friendly nature, despite being busy the actor ensures that he is available for his close friends.

On Wednesday, SRK attended director Siddharth Anand's birthday party in Mumbai. The actor was papped making a quiet entry through the kitchen with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The intimate celebration took place at a plush restaurant in BKC, Mumbai.

Although SRK wanted to avoid the paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant managed to capture him.

Several videos and pictures of SRK entering and exiting Sidharth Anand's birthday bash have surfaced online.

SRK's OOTD for director Siddharth Anand's birthday

SRK was dressed in a black t-shirt, dark blue jacket and blue jeans. He opted for sunglasses and a sling bag. He sported a man bun and looked dapper as ever. Along with SRK, his manager too arrived with him at his luxurious Rolls Royce.

SRK papped amid reports of him in the US for urgent eye surgery has left the netizens confused.

As per several media outlets, Shah Rukh Khan was rumoured to have flown out to the US for an eye surgery.

However, his team did not issue any statement about the same.

Hatrick for SRK

SRK's had a phenomenal 2023, he created history at the box office as his three films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' crossed over Rs 1000 crore.

The actor will be seen next in director Sujoy Ghosh's 'The King'.

the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Amitabh Bachchan had previously congratulated son Abhishek as he joined the cast. Amitabh tweeted "All the best" to Abhishek along with a news clip of the announcement.

The film is being co-produced by Siddharth Anand, and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This will be Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Sujoy.