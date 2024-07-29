In an intimate ceremony, Bollywood actor Taapsee took nuptial vows with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 23, 2024, with family and close friends. The couple haven't shared any pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony.

Taapsee Pannu on having an intimate wedding with Mathias Boe

Recently, the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor revealed why she wanted to keep her wedding low-key, she also said that not many know about her husband as he is not a cricketer but a badminton player.

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her wedding with Mathias Boe stating that she is now somebody else's Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu commented on the tendency of people to describe a couple's union as "Uski ho gayi (This person is theirs now)." "I'm my own person. He is his own person. I can be haseen for 1.4 billion people, I should be, and he can be a kicka** athlete for the whole world and he should be. Main uski nahin hui hun vo mera bhi nai hua hai (I'm not his and he is not mine). We just decided to have a great party and celebrate our relationship", she added.

In response to many people on social media saying they didn't know who Mathias Boe was, Taapsee Pannu said. "I feel sad for those people who don't know who this guy is. And I don't want to come out and tell people ke acha just because he is not a cricketer or a big businessman, so you don't really feel like knowing."

She added, "This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men's badminton doubles have reached," the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor stated. "Vo kaafi visible hai, kaafi chamakta bhi hai safed sa; So usko chhupana asaan nahin hai itna (He is quite visible, shines and is very fair, so it's not easy to hide him)."

Taapsee Pannu's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey will stream on Netflix from Aug 9, 2024.