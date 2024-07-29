Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had a glorious career spanning over three decades, the versatile actor has worked with numerous directors and producers over the years. He has delivered some of the most iconic hit movies in his career. Be it comedy, action-packed or socially relevant films, the actor has acted in every genre.

'I don't talk to people who cheat me': Akshay Kumar reveals a lot of producers have not given his payment; calls it 'cheating'

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that he has been 'cheated' by producers. He also mentioned that a few producers have not cleared his dues.

In a conversation with entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar asked her if she was ever cheated by anyone in her business. He then mentioned how he was cheated, "This is something we have in common. Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon, apna side mein nikal jaata hoon... ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and that is cheating only. (I just don't talk to that person, who cheats me. I go quiet... it has happened to me. A few producers haven't cleared my dues and that is cheating)"

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment were in the news as the production house is under deep waters and is financially struggling. Amidst this, Akshay Kumar had asked Jackky to put his salary for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on hold and pay the crew first. Jackky said, "Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment."

Work front

Akshay Kumar's last film 'Sarfira' is now in theatres. He is seen sharing the screen with Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. The film is a Hindi remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru.' While the original film won several accolades, Akshay Kumar's film flopped at the box office and only minted fetched Rs 21.5 crore.

Akshay will ne seen next in Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, along with the trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay will be seen in the action film. He will also be seen in Sky Force and Khel Khel Mein.