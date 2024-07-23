Akshay Kumar has been ruling Bollywood for over two decades now. The prolific actor has carved a niche for himself in various genres of films, be it comedy, drama, action, romance and socially impactful films.

Akshay, monikered as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, has now forayed into socially relevant films. However, his carrer has been going downhill ever since he stopped doing comedy films. He did come back in the action genre with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Tiger Shroff. The film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Of late, actor's films have been failing miserably at the box office. The actor who was once the king of BO and his films would soar over Rs 500 crores, in the last few years one can see Akshay Kumar's films struggling to mint even as basic as Rs 50 crores.

'I've become more mindful of the content': Akshay Kumar after he delivers 9th consecutive box-office flop with Sarfira

Talking about the same Akshay Kumar in an interview with Forbes India shared why his films are working and emphasized that the audience has become more selective about the content they choose to watch in cinemas.

Akshay in an interview said, "The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of the film industry. With audiences being more selective about their cinema outings, it has become crucial to choose projects that offer something completely entertaining and unique. I've become more mindful of the content, ensuring that it resonates with the current times and provides an experience that justifies a trip to the theatre. It's about finding stories that not only entertain but also connect deeply with the audience."

He said, "The actor also shared how he keeps himself motivated even after decades of work in the industry. "My biggest strength has been my discipline and work ethic. I literally work on a timetable... I sleep, eat and work at a particular time, and shoot for a specific number of hours. I have followed this for years. Staying fit—both mentally and physically—has also played a crucial role in my longevity in the industry. The motivation comes from a genuine love for what I do and to continue making films on which so many livelihoods depend. Also, the support and love from my fans fuel my passion and commitment to this journey."

Work Front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sudha Kongara's film Sarfira. It was a remake of Sudha's Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru (2020) which also starred Suriya in the lead role. The film tanked at the box office.

Akshay will be seen in Khel Khel Mein. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Aparshakti Khurana, Vaani Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on August 15. He next has Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi. He also has Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3). It has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.