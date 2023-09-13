Veteran actor Nana Patekar has time and again proved his acting mettle in various genres be it comedy, drama, action or films based on social message. Nana Patekar is known for his power-packed dialogue delivery. Not only has he won millions of hearts of fans by his acting prowess. In the real world too Nana never minces his words and often speaks his heart and mind out.

Apart from playing patriotic roles and mouthing rebellious hard-hitting dialogues, fans were in awe of Nana Patekar's role as Uday Bhai in the Welcome franchise. They loved his comic timing and his on-screen camaraderie with Anil Kapoor.

No Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, no Welcome 3

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, the announcement teaser of Welcome 3 was dropped. Overall, the film has an ensemble cast of 24 actors, with Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar coming together after a long gap.

However, fans were unimpressed with Welcome 3 as they missed the charm of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's act in the teaser.

During the trailer launch of The Vaccine War media asked Patekar about his absence from Welcome 3 and also wanted to know what led him to not take the role. Nana Patekar said that he was removed from the film.

Nana Patekar on not being in Welcome To The Jungle

Nana Patekar said, "I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai (I am old and outdated)." Pointing at Vivek Agnihotri, he added, "He doesn't think I have become so old, so he cast me in his film. It's that simple."

Nana is making a comeback in Hindi films after a gap of six years and will be seen as ICMR ex-director general Balram Bhargava.

Nana Patekar on his comeback

Talking about returning to films, Nana Patekar also said, "The industry was never closed for me. The industry never closes its doors on you. If you want to do good work, they'll come to you and ask you. You have to decide if you can do it, if you want to do it or not. I feel this is my first and last chance, and utni hi jaan daalni chaahiye usmein (I should do my best). Everybody gets work (here), it depends on you if you want to do it or not.

About Welcome To the Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment of the franchise. It has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

About 'The Vaccine War'

The National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri released the trailer of their upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' at an event in Mumbai. The film, also starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen, is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.