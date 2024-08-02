Starring: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others.

Director : Surya Manoj Vangala

Producer: Kolla Ashish

Music Director: Shakthi Kanth Karthick

Cinematographer: Dinesh K Babu

Actress Trisha is someone who needs no introduction. The Thug Life actress has made her OTT debut with Brinda, which hit SonyLIV today and is receiving an amazing response from the fans already. Take a look at its review.

Story:

Brinda web series begins with a young girl in search of her brother in a village that is in perfect harmony with the earth. As a mysterious sickness starts spreading across the town, along with age-long superstitions, the plot thickens. The girl is almost sacrificed by some villagers which ultimately propels her to become Brinda- the leading character in this series. Directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and co-written by Padmavathi Malladi, this suspenseful series has both its pros and cons.

However, after an exciting build-up at the beginning, Brinda gradually finds herself. It is shown how Brinda (Trisha) joins the police force being posted at a precinct merely because the government had insisted there should be women Sub –Inspector. She has to deal with the superior officer who dislikes women as well as obtuse B.S. officers and an interesting workmate Sarathi(Ravindra Vijay) whose relationship with Brinda changes quite differently over time.

Notably, it excels in reflecting a natural investigation process. This means that in her detective work, Brinda carefully goes about things whether it be by visiting libraries or conducting forensic analysis thereby deviating from common crime dramas. This thorough investigation leads us to Anand (Indrajith Sukumaran), who becomes Brinda's confidant. Rather than focusing on 'who' is the killer but on 'why', this gives more depth to the storyline.

Analysis:

One remarkable thing about Brinda is its exploitation of characters. Although he occupies a secondary position, Sarathi remains an equal partner to Brinda and thus adds credibility to their narrative structure. The story's cunning twists and reveals keep the audience involved even though stretching it out to eight episodes does put pressure on pace.

Contrariwise, subplots undermine this drama series. She faces family issues and has frequent flashbacks that interrupt the flow of the narrative, and there is no growth in relations besides one important friendship. But once this gap arises, subsequent events in this movie towards the end have less emotional impact on us as viewers.

It is the outstanding performance that elevates Brinda. Trisha brings lots of depth and nuance to her role in this film. Though Indrajith's potential feels underwritten, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami, and Rakendu Mouli also bring out their best performances. Visually, it is impressive with Shakthikanth Karthik's trippy title score.

Brinda bravely deals with religion and superstition by condemning blind faith highlighting fanaticism's dangers and making bold statements while at times not being able to delve into them deeply enough has been done by the series in some instances though. Nevertheless, Brinda has accomplished her goal of starting a conversation and looks set for more such discussions.

Verdict:

In summary, therefore, Brinda is an enthralling thriller combining outstanding performances, thrilling investigations as well as stimulating themes thereby making it a must-watch series despite some flaws within it.