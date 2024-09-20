Rashmika Mandanna channelled her inner gothic look as she attended Milan Fashion Week. The Animal actress joined the show for Onitsuka Tiger, which is a japanese sports brand. Her all black attire and smokey eyes look might have impressed many but Diet Sabya couldn't stop himself from poking fun at the actress. Rashmika wore a black mini skirt and paired it up with a winter jacket.

Diet Sabya pokes fun

Diet Sabya pointed out how Mandanna's smokey eye look failed during day time. "Not to be a hater but the Smokey eye with the look was definitely a choice that too for a day show? Like no one is wearing Smokey eye in the day babe that too in Milan!! [crying emoji]." In response to Diet Sabya's comment, the actress shared a hilarious video of poking fun at her own look.

The video has now received massive love and support on social media. On the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. There were reports of the actress having hiked her fee after the film's ginormous box office numbers. However, the actress shut down the rumours in an interview.

Rashmika on fee hike

"Buzz. #RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success. From inside reports, currently, she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5 cr per film," a portal with the name Filmy Bowl had shared. Rashmika was quick to respond to the claims and called them baseless. "Says who, I wonder... after seeing all of this, I think I should actually consider it," she wrote.

And if my producers ask why, then I'll just say, 'media out there is saying this sir... and I think I should live up to their words... what do I do?'" Mandanna further responded.