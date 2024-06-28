Rashmika Mandanna has unexpectedly landed a lead role for an upcoming Bollywood horror comedy film titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar replacing Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was initially expected to take up this role according to sources privy to this information.

A New Addition to the Horror-Comedy Universe

Vampires of Vijay Nagar, produced by Dinesh Vijan known for Stree, falls within his successful horror-comedy universe. Ayushmann Khurrana will feature alongside Rashmika on screen who seems like someone who could make it big one day in the entertainment industry. The director of the film will be Aditya Satpodar, and shooting is set to start before the year ends with this innovative and witty tale.

Behind the Scenes: Casting Changes

Details around the project are still murky although insiders say Samantha Ruth Prabhu was contemplated for the lead role initially. However, she decided not to go on with it leaving way for Rashmika Mandanna to come in.

Rashmika's Rising Bollywood Career

Rashmika Mandanna has been slowly climbing her way up in Hindi cinema. She recently signed on a high-profile project as well including Animal, Chhaava among others starring opposite Salman Khan titled Sikandar.

Apart from her work in Bollywood, Rashmika has also done pan-India movies like Pushpa 2 and Girlfriend which have ensured that she continues to be recognized in Telugu cinema.

Samantha's Career Update

On top of that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn't signed any new films since coming out of hiatus thereby making Rashmika's rise even more significant in this industry.

Rashmika Mandanna's selection to take part in Vampires of Vijay Nagar yet again points out another notable achievement throughout her rising bollywood career as fans await eagerly for filming to begin and anticipate a unique blend of horror and comedy that has been promised by its makers.