In 2021, Allu Arjun became a nationwide sensation with the release of 'Pushpa: The Rise' directed by Sukumar. The film was a massive hit, especially given the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans have eagerly awaited the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' which was scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. However, it's now been officially announced that the film's release has been postponed.

According to sources close to the project, Pushpa 2 will not make it to theatres on the initially planned date. "There have been discussions about the delay for some time. The team was struggling to complete the shoot and finalize the edit in time for the August 15, 2024 release," a source revealed.

The decision to postpone was made recently and an official announcement is also made yesterday, stating that the release is postponed to December 6.

The source further mentioned that Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and the production company Mythri Movie Makers are now considering several new dates. These include Dussehra 2024 December 2024 and Pongal 2025. However, it appears most likely that Pushpa 2 will be released in December 2024. For context Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17, 2021, making a December release for the sequel seem fitting.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the postponement of Pushpa 2 might be linked to the political climate in Andhra Pradesh (AP). During the election campaign, Allu Arjun showed support for a member of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which did not sit well with fans of Pawan Kalyan and the Mega family to which Pawan Kalyan belongs. Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej, members of the Mega family expressed their indirect dissatisfaction with Allu Arjun on social media.

Given that Pawan Kalyan is now the Deputy Chief Minister there is considerable tension among Allu fans. Releasing Pushpa 2 amid this political turmoil could negatively impact the film's reception in Telugu-speaking states. This political backdrop might be a significant factor in the decision to delay the film's release possibly to avoid any adverse effects on its box office performance.

More about Pushpa 2

So far, the team behind Pushpa 2 has released a teaser and two songs. However, the delay will likely affect their promotional strategy. The sequel will feature key performances by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The central focus of Pushpa: The Rule will be the conflict between Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's character.