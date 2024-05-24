The excitement around Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule is growing day by day. After the release of a teaser and the first lyrical song, a new update regarding the second lyrical song revealed today has thrilled fans even more. Adding to the expectations, more interesting news is now circulating about the film's item song. Reports suggest that Tripti Dimri, known for her role in Animal, has been brought on board for a special item number.

In the Pushpa first instalment, Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed the hit item number Oo Antava. For the sequel, the filmmakers are considering Tripti for a similar role, although no official confirmation has been made.

Sources indicate that the Tripti Dimri will perform a dance number with Allu Arjun for a yet-untitled item song. The filmmakers are keeping details tightly under wraps. There have been discussions about who would feature in the item number, and after considering several actresses, they have chosen Tripti Dimri.

For the unversed, both Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri impressed audiences with their performances in Animal. Although Rashmika had more screen time, it was Tripti who truly stood out in the film. So now, this combo is going to repeat the magic in Pushpa.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa team is currently focused on finishing the shoot as the film is all set to hit screens on August 15th of this year. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, and others in important roles.

After Pushpa, Allu Arjun has a lineup of films but it is not yet known which one he would be starting to shoot with. Atlee of Jawan fame has already written a story which is said to have been okayed by Allu Arjun. A film with Boyapati Seenu and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also in place.