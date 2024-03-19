Triptii Dimri has emerged as the overnight star after her fabulous performance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The diva was soon bestowed with the tag of the 'National Crush' of India replacing Rashmika Mandanna. Ever since the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Dimri's market value has shot up and how!

From brand endorsements, events to some big budget movies; the diva is all over the place now. Triptii was the face of a luxury car brand launch revently. The Bulbull actress looked ravishing in a strapless gown and that dazzling smile. However, it was her walking style that grabbed the attention. Many found the actress's walking style weird and didn't hold back in sharing the same.

Reactions

"Am only here to see if someone has commented on her walking style," asked a user. "First time I've seen someone walk with both hands and legs in the same direction," another user wrote. "she is beautiful but she has to learn to walk like a professional model before appearing in public," a social media user commented. "duck walk," another comment read.

"I think she got nervous n that's y her walk got awkward. It's ok happens to everyone," a social media user commented. "She is not confident enough while walking," read a comment. "walking like sanjay dutt," another comment read. "how's she soo comfortable by walking with both hands and leg in same direction?" one more of the comments read.

Triptii's professional kitty is filled with some of the biggest projects. The actress has not only joined Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise but has also signed a Dharma movie with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk titled Bad News.