Actor Allu Arjun and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy are facing legal repercussions for their alleged breach of the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh. The case against them stems from a large public gathering that took place at the MLA's residence, which reportedly occurred without prior approval. This event, held in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh elections, is believed to have violated the rules outlined in the Model Code of Conduct.

The case, registered under Section 144, signifies the seriousness of the matter, especially considering the timing, as Andhra Pradesh gears up for polling on Monday (May 13). The registration of the FIR by Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural indicates the official stance on maintaining election integrity and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

Allu Arjun, in response to the situation, clarified that his presence in Nandyala was to support a friend and not as an endorsement of any particular political party. His statement, emphasizing his willingness to assist friends regardless of their professional affiliations, aims to separate his relationships from any political implications.

Allu Arjun's visit also overshadowed the roadshow of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the town, with Naidu experiencing a low turnout. This led to visible frustration from the former chief minister, who accused YSRC leaders of engaging in petty politics. Interestingly, Allu Arjun also conveyed his best wishes to Pawan Kalyan, who is campaigning for his party Jana Sena along with its allies TD and BJP. In his tweet, Arjun said, "My heartfelt wishes to Pawan Kalyan on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of your commitment to public service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. Best wishes for achieving all your aspirations." Despite this, speculations have arisen about a family rift, as Arjun supports the ruling YSR Congress while his uncle, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, is aligned with the NDA.

Arjun' Pushpa 2 is the most-awaited cinema in the countr. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel while Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot, and Srinu's waiting for the right time to attack will be the major plots in the sequel. The teaser has heightened anticipation for the film among audiences, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.