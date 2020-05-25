Mollywood is known for making realistic movies that often reflect the life of common men. However, the industry also has its share of horror movies that are being made with international standards.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of top 05 Malayalam horror films that will make you thrilled and chilled.

Manichithrathazhu

Manichithrathazhu is considered as the most impeccable film ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film directed by Fazil starred Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobhana in the lead roles.

Manichithrathazhu narrated the story of Ganga, a lady who gets possessed with the demonic soul of Nagavalli, a Tamil dancer. Even after 26 years of its release, Manichithrathazhu is still one of the most demanded films in prime time, when aired on television channels.

Ezra

Ezra starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role broke all traditional cliches associated with horror films in Mollywood. The film is based on Jewish mythology, and director Jay K succeeded in giving a new experience to the audiences.

The movie narrates the story of a fancy antique box that unleashes a series of paranormal incidents in the life of a young couple. Upon release, this movie garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics and collected more than Rs 50 crore at the box-office.

Aakasha Ganga

Aakashaganga directed by Vinayan was a trendsetter upon its release in 1999. The film starred Divya Unni in the lead role, and it was basically a horror tale with elements of comedy laced wisely.

In 2019, Vinayan made a sequel to Aakasha Ganga titled 'Aakasha Ganga 2'. But unfortunately, the film received negative reviews from audiences and became an all-time disaster in the career of the director.

Devadoothan

Fazil's Devadoothan that starred Mohanlal in the lead role is a real gem of a film. The film is basically a musical-horror film with elements of fantasy.

Even though made with International standards, the film bombed at the box-office. However, the film garnered a cult status after it was screened on television.

Kinavalli

Kinavalli is a movie that handles magical realism and horror elements. Directed by Sugeeth, the film was released in 2019. The movie showcases the story of a ghost who lives with her husband. Even though the film was not warmly welcomed by audiences upon its theatrical release, it gained critical acclaim after it was streamed on Amazon Prime.