Mammootty and Mohanlal are two impeccable actors in Mollywood, and both these stars have a huge fan following in Kerala. Interestingly, Mohanlal who started his career as a villain later emerged as a Superstar, and now, he is emerging as the ultimate face of Malayalam cinema in front of the global audiences.

Mammootty's prediction turns true

It should be noted that Mammootty had predicted the rise of Mohanlal decades ago, and the words of the Amaram star was shared by Sreenivasan in a program in Kairali TV.

"Mammootty once told me that he should be afraid of Mohanlal. Mammootty predicted that Mohanlal will emerge as a threat to his stardom, and finally it happened," said Sreenivasan who shares a nice rapport with both Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Mammootty also believed that Mohanlal-Priyadarshan combo will deliver mammoth hits in Mollywood, and these words also became true in the future.

Mammootty's loss, Mohanlal's gain

In 1986, director Thampi Kannanthanam had initially approached Mammootty to play the lead role in the movie 'Rajavinte Makan'. However, Mammootty denied this offer stating that Kannanthanam's recent track record is bad. Kannanthanam approached Mohanlal with the same script, and the actor gave a positive nod. 'Rajavinte Makan' became an industry hit, and it opened the doors of superstardom to Mohanlal in Mollywood.

In the same manner, Jeethu Joseph had approached Mammootty to do the lead role in Drishyam. But Mammootty turned down this offer stating that he has done similar movies in the past. Denying the offer from Jeethu Joseph, Mammootty decided to act in 'Praise the Lord', a comedy flick. Jeethu Joseph completed the shooting of Drishyam with Mohanlal, and the film emerged as the first 50 crore movie in Mollywood, while Mammootty's Praise the Lord became a colossal flop.

Lal Jr's 'Driving Licence' was also initially planned with Mammootty. But Mammootty rejected this offer stating that his role has less importance in the movie. Lal Jr, later made this movie with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjarammoodu, and this flick emerged as a super hit at the box-office.