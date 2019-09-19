Actor-turned-musician Vijay Antony is all set to make his Mollywood debut with a movie that will feature none other than Mammootty in the lead role. The film will be directed by Vipin and will have Nayanthara playing the female lead.

Makers of the movie had earlier approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the character. However, due to his current commitments, the actor gave a could not commit to this offer and it compelled the makers to approach Vijay Antony to reprise the character.

According to The Times of India, makers have narrated the movie's script to Vijay Antony and he is reportedly impressed with it. An official confirmation regarding Vijay Antony's involvement is yet to come. The shoot is expected to begin at the end of the month.

Vijay Antony's previous release 'Kolaigaran' was a sleeper hit at the box-office and the audience lauded the actor for his splendid performance.

The actor is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Thamilarasan'. The film is being directed by Babu Yogeswaran and has Mollywood action star Suresh Gopi playing a crucial role. It should be noted that Suresh Gopi is making a comeback in Kollywood after 'I' which was released in 2015.

On the other hand, Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming flick 'Ganagandharvan'. The film marks the second directorial venture of standup comedian Ramesh Pisharody.

Mammootty is apparently playing the role of a singer named Kalasadhan Ullas in the movie. Debutant Vandita Manoharan is playing the lady lead. The film touted to be an in and out comedy entertainer will hit the theatres soon.