Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood, is known for his strong affinity towards left ideologies. He is also the chairman of Malayalam communications which owns Karali TV, a television channel that propagates left agenda.

A few months back, several media outlets reported that Mammootty will enter politics as a CPI(M) candidate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. However, the actor did not give a positive nod, as he decided to stay away from politics. The election results also negatively impacted LDF's fate in the state, as the left front succeeded in racking up only one seat out of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Mammootty said that there is no need to enter politics to serve the people in the nation. The actor also made it clear that he has no current plans to enter politics. "I don't think I will ever have much interest in politics. I am not interested in political activities. You don't need to be in politics to serve people," Mammootty told IANS.

2019 has been a stupendous year for Mammootty as his movies 'Madhura Raja' and 'Unda' fared well at the box-office. 'Madhura Raja' grossed more than Rs 100 crores at the box-office, while 'Unda' is still continuing its run in some theatres in Kerala.

Mammootty is currently busy with the works of his new movie 'Shylock' which is being directed by Ajay Vasudev. The film is expected to feature Mammootty in a negative shade, and close sources to the movie revealed that there are many layers in the story of the film. It should be also noted that 'Shylock' marks the third union of Ajay Vasudev and Mammootty after 'Rajadhiraja' and 'Masterpiece'.

The post-production work of Mammootty's 'Mamangam' is also progressing steadily. The film, which is being directed by Padmakumar, is expected to be a historical drama and being made with a lavish budget.