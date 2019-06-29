The entire Indian film fraternity is eagerly awaiting for the national film award announcement which is expected to happen next week. As always, most of the movie buffs are waiting for the award in the 'Best Actor' category, and the latest reports suggest that Mollywood megastar Mammootty will most likely win this feat for his spectacular performance in the Tamil movie 'Peranbu'.

In 'Peranbu', Mammootty played the role of a struggling father who lives with his mentally and physically challenged daughter. The film directed by Ram showcased the troubles faced by parents of children with special needs. Mammootty as Amudhavan did a commendable job in Peranbu, and upon the movie's release, everybody lauded the veteran star for portraying several complex emotions of a struggling father with perfection on the screen.

However, Mammootty is apparently facing tremendous competition from some other actors who have also played memorable characters last year. The national award jury panel is apparently impressed with the performance of Raj Kumar Rao in the movie 'Omerta'. In this film, Rajkummar Rao had played the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani descent. Even though the film did not fare well at the box-office, Rajkummar Rao's performance received praises from critics and audiences alike.

Gajraj Rao's performance in 'Badhaai Ho' has also impressed the national award jury panels. However, there are chances that Rao will win the award in the best supporting category, as Ayushmann Khuranna played the lead role in this movie.

Nandita Das' 'Manto' that featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role is another movie that has captured the eyeballs of the jury members. In this movie, Siddiqui played the role of Indo-Pakistani, author and writer Saadat Hasan Manto, and the actor did complete justice to this character.

Even though the competition is high, Mollywood movie buffs believe that Mammootty will emerge victorious in this race, as his performance as Amudhavan is way ahead of everyone in terms of acting, emoting and inspiring.